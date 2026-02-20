Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.

JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

SMB and mid-market teams managing hybrid workforces across multiple SaaS applications and devices should choose JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication for its native push-based authentication and self-service enrollment, which dramatically cuts support overhead compared to SMS or TOTP-only competitors. The JumpCloud Protect authenticator app and contextual access policies address NIST CSF 2.0's Identity Management and Authentication control without forcing you into a separate identity vendor. Skip this if you need deep certificate management at scale or are already locked into Okta or Azure AD's native MFA; JumpCloud's strength is complementing identity platforms that lack sophisticated push workflows, not replacing them.