Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..

Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On: SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management. built by Duo Security..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.