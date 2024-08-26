Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Akamai. Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On is a commercial access management tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
Mid-market and enterprise teams tired of password fatigue driving risky workarounds will see immediate adoption gains with Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On, since passwordless authentication removes the friction that kills rollout. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function for identity and access control, and Cisco's installed base means it integrates cleanly into existing infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep conditional access policies or advanced threat detection; Duo prioritizes frictionless auth over forensic capabilities, so teams building detection-heavy identity stacks will find it shallow.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On: SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management. built by Duo Security..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai MFA is developed by Akamai. Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai MFA and Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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