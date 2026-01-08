Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On is a commercial access management tool by Duo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Mid-market and enterprise teams tired of password fatigue driving risky workarounds will see immediate adoption gains with Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On, since passwordless authentication removes the friction that kills rollout. The platform maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA function for identity and access control, and Cisco's installed base means it integrates cleanly into existing infrastructure. Skip this if you need deep conditional access policies or advanced threat detection; Duo prioritizes frictionless auth over forensic capabilities, so teams building detection-heavy identity stacks will find it shallow.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On: SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management. built by Duo Security..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On is developed by Duo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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