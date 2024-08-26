Akamai MFA is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Akamai. Auth0 Platform is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing SMS-based MFA will see the biggest payoff from Akamai MFA because FIDO2 authentication on smartphones eliminates phishing attacks that kill weaker push systems. The solution handles private key cryptography with zero shared secrets, meaning compromised servers don't expose authentication material, and it integrates directly into Active Directory and Okta without forcing new identity infrastructure. Skip this if your org needs passwordless sign-on as your primary use case; Akamai MFA is authentication-layer focused, not a full replacement for legacy password vaults.
Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
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Common questions about comparing Akamai MFA vs Auth0 Platform for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Akamai MFA: FIDO2-based MFA solution using smartphone push notifications for authentication. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include FIDO2-based authentication using smartphone as roaming authenticator, Phish-proof push notifications on mobile devices, Multiple authentication factors including secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, and biometrics..
Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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