Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Hunt is a commercial threat hunting tool by Akamai. PlumHound is a free vulnerability assessment tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat hunting fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in false positives from their existing detection stack should evaluate Akamai Hunt for its managed threat hunting model; you're outsourcing investigation work to Akamai's analysts rather than building internal hunt capability, which trades flexibility for speed on evasive threats. The zero false positive guarantee backed by expert validation directly addresses the alert fatigue problem most teams cite when justifying new tooling. Skip this if your organization needs hunt automation you control internally or lacks the network telemetry depth to feed the service; Hunt works best when you've already instrumented flow data and segmentation policies across your environment.
Red teamers and penetration testers evaluating Active Directory attack paths will find PlumHound essential because it translates BloodHoundAD's graph queries into written reports that actually get board attention, not just JSON exports. The tool is free and maintained across 1,281 GitHub stars, removing cost as a barrier to adoption in lean security teams. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring of live AD changes rather than point-in-time assessment; PlumHound excels at one-off engagements and remediation tracking, not real-time threat hunting.
Managed threat hunting service detecting evasive threats in network environments
PlumHound is a reporting engine that converts BloodHoundAD's Neo4J queries into operational security reports for analyzing Active Directory vulnerabilities and attack paths.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Hunt vs PlumHound for your threat hunting needs.
Akamai Hunt: Managed threat hunting service detecting evasive threats in network environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Managed threat hunting service with expert security team, Real-time threat detection using machine learning and AI, Context-rich threat intelligence from global Akamai data..
PlumHound: PlumHound is a reporting engine that converts BloodHoundAD's Neo4J queries into operational security reports for analyzing Active Directory vulnerabilities and attack paths..
Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Hunt is developed by Akamai. PlumHound is open-source with 1,281 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Hunt and PlumHound serve similar Threat Hunting use cases. Key differences: Akamai Hunt is Commercial while PlumHound is Free, PlumHound is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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