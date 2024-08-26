Akamai Hunt: Managed threat hunting service detecting evasive threats in network environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Managed threat hunting service with expert security team, Real-time threat detection using machine learning and AI, Context-rich threat intelligence from global Akamai data..

Hypernative Platform: Real-time monitoring & automated response for blockchain/Web3 security threats. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of onchain and offchain data sources, Detection of 200-300+ risk types across security, operational, technical, financial, and governance categories, ML-driven threat detection using machine learning models, heuristics, simulations, and graph-based analysis..

Both serve the Threat Hunting market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.