Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..

Lunar.dev AI Gateway: API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Rate limiting for LLM API calls per user, app, or agent, Priority queue for AI workloads to manage request urgency, Data sanitization to redact sensitive data from prompts and tool inputs..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.