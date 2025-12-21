Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. Lunar.dev AI Gateway is a free agentic ai security tool by Lunar.dev. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
Security and platform teams managing multiple LLM providers across agents and applications need Lunar.dev AI Gateway to enforce consistent data governance before requests leave your infrastructure; the combination of prompt sanitization, fine-grained access controls with human-in-the-loop gating, and full token-level auditing directly addresses the control gap that exists between your apps and third-party LLM APIs. The free tier lets you test rate limiting and observability without commitment, which matters when LLM spend is unpredictable. Skip this if you're looking for a single unified platform covering fine-tuning, model governance, and post-response content filtering; Lunar.dev is explicitly designed for outbound traffic management and doesn't replace model evaluation or output scanning tools.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Firewall for AI vs Lunar.dev AI Gateway for your llm guardrails needs.
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
Lunar.dev AI Gateway: API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Rate limiting for LLM API calls per user, app, or agent, Priority queue for AI workloads to manage request urgency, Data sanitization to redact sensitive data from prompts and tool inputs..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Firewall for AI differentiates with Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails. Lunar.dev AI Gateway differentiates with Rate limiting for LLM API calls per user, app, or agent, Priority queue for AI workloads to manage request urgency, Data sanitization to redact sensitive data from prompts and tool inputs.
Akamai Firewall for AI is developed by Akamai. Lunar.dev AI Gateway is developed by Lunar.dev. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Firewall for AI and Lunar.dev AI Gateway serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Key differences: Akamai Firewall for AI is Commercial while Lunar.dev AI Gateway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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