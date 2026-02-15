Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Lunar.dev AI Gateway is a free agentic ai security tool by Lunar.dev. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Security and platform teams managing multiple LLM providers across agents and applications need Lunar.dev AI Gateway to enforce consistent data governance before requests leave your infrastructure; the combination of prompt sanitization, fine-grained access controls with human-in-the-loop gating, and full token-level auditing directly addresses the control gap that exists between your apps and third-party LLM APIs. The free tier lets you test rate limiting and observability without commitment, which matters when LLM spend is unpredictable. Skip this if you're looking for a single unified platform covering fine-tuning, model governance, and post-response content filtering; Lunar.dev is explicitly designed for outbound traffic management and doesn't replace model evaluation or output scanning tools.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic.
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Lunar.dev AI Gateway for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Lunar.dev AI Gateway: API gateway for managing, securing, and observing outbound LLM traffic. built by Lunar.dev. Core capabilities include Rate limiting for LLM API calls per user, app, or agent, Priority queue for AI workloads to manage request urgency, Data sanitization to redact sensitive data from prompts and tool inputs..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Lunar.dev AI Gateway differentiates with Rate limiting for LLM API calls per user, app, or agent, Priority queue for AI workloads to manage request urgency, Data sanitization to redact sensitive data from prompts and tool inputs.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Lunar.dev AI Gateway is developed by Lunar.dev. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Lunar.dev AI Gateway serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both cover AI Gateway. Key differences: AI Gateway is Commercial while Lunar.dev AI Gateway is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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