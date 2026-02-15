Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.

Lunar.dev AI Gateway

Security and platform teams managing multiple LLM providers across agents and applications need Lunar.dev AI Gateway to enforce consistent data governance before requests leave your infrastructure; the combination of prompt sanitization, fine-grained access controls with human-in-the-loop gating, and full token-level auditing directly addresses the control gap that exists between your apps and third-party LLM APIs. The free tier lets you test rate limiting and observability without commitment, which matters when LLM spend is unpredictable. Skip this if you're looking for a single unified platform covering fine-tuning, model governance, and post-response content filtering; Lunar.dev is explicitly designed for outbound traffic management and doesn't replace model evaluation or output scanning tools.