Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Skyhigh Security Private Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Skyhigh Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Skyhigh Security Private Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with zero trust will value Skyhigh Security Private Access for its native data loss prevention scanning, which catches exfiltration attempts inside the access tunnel rather than after. The tool scores across PR.AA (identity and access control), PR.DS (data security), and DE.CM (continuous monitoring), meaning it enforces least privilege while simultaneously inspecting what's moving through authenticated sessions. Skip this if your priority is RBI-first access; Skyhigh integrates remote browser isolation as an add-on, not a core architecture, so teams needing sandboxed browsing as the default should look elsewhere.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
ZTNA solution for remote access VPN replacement with data protection
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Skyhigh Security Private Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Skyhigh Security Private Access: ZTNA solution for remote access VPN replacement with data protection. built by Skyhigh Security. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access for private applications, Remote access VPN replacement, Data Loss Prevention scanning..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access. Skyhigh Security Private Access differentiates with Zero Trust Network Access for private applications, Remote access VPN replacement, Data Loss Prevention scanning.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access is developed by Akamai. Skyhigh Security Private Access is developed by Skyhigh Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Skyhigh Security Private Access serve similar Zero Trust Network Access use cases: both are Zero Trust Network Access tools, both cover ZTNA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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