Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..

Risksurface: SaaS platform for attack surface management and vulnerability detection. built by Risksurface. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time attack surface monitoring, Vulnerability and risk assessment..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.