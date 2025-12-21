Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Akamai. ONYPHE is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.
Security teams responsible for external asset discovery and exposure monitoring should start with ONYPHE because it operates as a passive reconnaissance engine, finding exposed infrastructure without requiring agents or API integrations across your estate. The free tier lets you baseline your internet-facing attack surface immediately, which matters for teams under budget pressure or those running initial scans before committing to a paid EASM tool. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability assessment and remediation workflows; ONYPHE finds what's exposed but doesn't deeply score or manage patch prioritization across discovered assets the way purpose-built EASM platforms do.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai DNS Posture Management vs ONYPHE for your external attack surface management needs.
Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
ONYPHE: ONYPHE is a cyber defense search engine that discovers exposed assets and provides real-time monitoring to identify vulnerabilities and potential risks..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai DNS Posture Management and ONYPHE serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security. Key differences: Akamai DNS Posture Management is Commercial while ONYPHE is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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