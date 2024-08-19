Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance: Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance is a security tool that monitors and protects against client-side threats on websites, aiding in PCI DSS v4.0 compliance. built by Akamai..

Miggo Security: Application monitoring and security platform that provides runtime visibility, threat detection, and automated response capabilities for application-layer security. built by Miggo..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.