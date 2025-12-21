Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..

Arcjet: Developer-first security SDK for bot detection, rate limiting, and attack protection. built by Arcjet. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shield WAF for OWASP Top 10 protection, Bot detection and protection, Rate limiting with dynamic quotas..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.