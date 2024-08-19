Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..

@hapi/crumb: CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.