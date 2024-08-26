Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

Token MCP Server and AI Agent: AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include Natural language querying of NHI inventory and security posture, AI-powered risk analysis and prioritization of non-human identities, Context-aware remediation guidance with scripts and CLI commands..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.