Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Token MCP Server and AI Agent: AI-powered NHI security platform with natural language query interface. built by Token Security. Core capabilities include Natural language querying of NHI inventory and security posture, AI-powered risk analysis and prioritization of non-human identities, Context-aware remediation guidance with scripts and CLI commands..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.