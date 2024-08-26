AuthMind Unified Identities

Organizations struggling to track identities across hybrid cloud, on-premises, and AI systems will find immediate value in AuthMind Unified Identities, particularly the ability to correlate shadow accounts and map AI agents back to human owners, a gap most identity tools ignore entirely. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM strongly, with particular depth in continuous monitoring across fragmented identity sources that usually stay siloed. Skip this if you're looking for identity governance and provisioning in the same product; AuthMind is observability and threat detection, not access certification or joiner-mover-leaver automation.