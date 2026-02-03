Enterprise security operations centers in federal and critical infrastructure will find AIStrike BlueDome's value in incident response automation that actually scales across thousands of alerts without losing forensic rigor. The platform's immutable audit trails, IL5 deployment patterns, and SOC 2 Type II controls address compliance requirements that most SOAR vendors treat as afterthoughts, while composite AI agents handle response execution under human-in-the-loop governance. Skip this if your incident management is still largely manual or your team lacks the operational maturity to define response playbooks; BlueDome assumes you know what you want automated and handles the orchestration, not the decision-making.