AISI SOC is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AISI. Armor for Amazon Web Services is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Armor Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house SOC capacity should use AISI SOC for its fixed-cost managed detection model that eliminates the hiring and burnout problem; the dedicated Service Delivery Manager per client means you're not a ticket in a queue at a faceless tier-one provider. The vendor's 58-person team and France-based operation signal they're focused on analyst quality over volume scaling. Skip this if your organization has already built a strong internal detection function or needs the investigation depth that comes with forensics-heavy incident response; AISI's strength is catching what's happening in real time, not necessarily reconstructing complex breach timelines after the fact.
Security teams running AWS workloads who need managed threat detection without building an in-house SOC should pick Armor for Amazon Web Services; it handles log ingestion, correlation, and incident response across your AWS footprint through a single agent. The tool excels at continuous monitoring and incident analysis (NIST DE.CM and RS.AN), with HIPAA and PCI compliance controls already wired in for regulated workloads. Skip this if you're looking for broader cloud coverage beyond AWS or need deep forensic capabilities for complex incident reconstruction; Armor prioritizes detection and containment over post-breach investigation depth.
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response.
Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads.
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Common questions about comparing AISI SOC vs Armor for Amazon Web Services for your managed detection and response needs.
AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..
Armor for Amazon Web Services: Managed security & compliance protection for AWS-hosted workloads. built by Armor Defense. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for AWS environments, Log ingestion and correlation from AWS services for threat analysis, Single-agent deployment for Windows and Linux AWS workloads..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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