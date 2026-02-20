AIShield Guardian: Middleware guardrail securing LLM inputs/outputs for enterprise GenAI compliance. built by Bosch AIShield. Core capabilities include LLM input and output scrutiny for policy enforcement, PII leak prevention in GenAI interactions, Intellectual property protection..

Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.