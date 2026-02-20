Advai Platform: AI testing & monitoring platform for secure, compliant AI deployment. built by Advai. Core capabilities include AI model performance testing, AI security testing, AI safety evaluation..

Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.