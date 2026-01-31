Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. CYE AttackRoute Visualization is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability lists will find real value in CYE AttackRoute Visualization because it shows which exposures actually matter by tracing live attack paths to your critical assets. The tool covers cloud, IT, OT, and physical environments in a single graph, then identifies the specific chokepoints attackers would need to breach, which means your remediation work hits the threats that can actually reach your business. Skip this if your organization lacks the security maturity to act on findings quickly; attack path visualization only pays off when you have the operational discipline to close the routes that matter most, not just chase every CVE in your environment.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs CYE AttackRoute Visualization for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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