Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by CyberVadis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment
Startups and mid-market companies managing vendor risk without dedicated procurement security staff should use CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment to replace spreadsheet-based vendor questionnaires with analyst-verified scorecards. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's supply chain risk function directly, with evidence review and benchmarking against peer companies built into every assessment. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or real-time breach intelligence on third parties; CyberVadis is annual-cycle focused and strongest for initial vendor vetting and onboarding.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform.
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment: Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform. built by CyberVadis. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment differentiates with Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment differentiates with Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is developed by Airrived. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment is developed by CyberVadis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment and CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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