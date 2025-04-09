Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by CyberVadis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment
Startups and mid-market companies managing vendor risk without dedicated procurement security staff should use CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment to replace spreadsheet-based vendor questionnaires with analyst-verified scorecards. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's supply chain risk function directly, with evidence review and benchmarking against peer companies built into every assessment. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or real-time breach intelligence on third parties; CyberVadis is annual-cycle focused and strongest for initial vendor vetting and onboarding.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment: Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform. built by CyberVadis. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment differentiates with Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment is developed by CyberVadis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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