Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by CyberVadis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment
Startups and mid-market companies managing vendor risk without dedicated procurement security staff should use CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment to replace spreadsheet-based vendor questionnaires with analyst-verified scorecards. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's supply chain risk function directly, with evidence review and benchmarking against peer companies built into every assessment. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or real-time breach intelligence on third parties; CyberVadis is annual-cycle focused and strongest for initial vendor vetting and onboarding.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform.
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment: Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform. built by CyberVadis. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment differentiates with Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment is developed by CyberVadis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Security Questionnaires. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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