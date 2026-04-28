3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment: Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform. built by CyberVadis. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.