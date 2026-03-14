Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Airrived. Veza NHI Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Veza Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in access review backlogs should start with Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance because its AI agents actually certify low-risk entitlements autonomously instead of forcing humans to click through thousands of identical approvals. The platform maps entitlements in real time against live usage logs and business context, then automates remediation of unused or toxic privilege combinations, addressing the ID.RA and PR.AA gaps most IGA tools leave unfinished. Skip this if your organization needs deep SailPoint or One Identity customization; at 22 employees, Airrived lacks the professional services bench to support heavy legacy integration work.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts, API keys, and secrets across cloud infrastructure need Veza NHI Security because it actually finds and links non-human identities to their human owners, closing the visibility gap that identity governance tools ignore. The platform covers 90+ NHI entity types across 40+ integrations with ownership assignment tied to human lifecycle events, meaning when an engineer leaves, their orphaned credentials surface automatically. Skip this if your organization treats non-human identity as a future problem; Veza requires committed ownership models and assumes you're past the "we'll handle it later" phase.
AI-agent-driven IGA platform for continuous entitlement mapping & access governance.
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance vs Veza NHI Security for your identity governance and administration needs.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance: AI-agent-driven IGA platform for continuous entitlement mapping & access governance. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Context-aware entitlement mapping using live usage logs and business context, Autonomous continuous access reviews with automated certification of low-risk entitlements, Risk-based identity scoring based on blast radius, user roles, and asset criticality..
Veza NHI Security: Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Discovery and inventory of NHIs across 40+ integrations, Support for 90+ NHI entity types including service accounts, keys, and secrets, Ownership assignment with human lifecycle linkage and alerts..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance differentiates with Context-aware entitlement mapping using live usage logs and business context, Autonomous continuous access reviews with automated certification of low-risk entitlements, Risk-based identity scoring based on blast radius, user roles, and asset criticality. Veza NHI Security differentiates with Discovery and inventory of NHIs across 40+ integrations, Support for 90+ NHI entity types including service accounts, keys, and secrets, Ownership assignment with human lifecycle linkage and alerts.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance is developed by Airrived. Veza NHI Security is developed by Veza Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance integrates with Okta, Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD), SailPoint, One Identity. Veza NHI Security integrates with AWS Lambda, Databricks, Azure AD, Github. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance and Veza NHI Security serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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