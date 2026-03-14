Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance: AI-agent-driven IGA platform for continuous entitlement mapping & access governance. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Context-aware entitlement mapping using live usage logs and business context, Autonomous continuous access reviews with automated certification of low-risk entitlements, Risk-based identity scoring based on blast radius, user roles, and asset criticality..

Veza NHI Security: Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Discovery and inventory of NHIs across 40+ integrations, Support for 90+ NHI entity types including service accounts, keys, and secrets, Ownership assignment with human lifecycle linkage and alerts..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.