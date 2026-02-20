Aceiss: Access security platform detecting unauthorized user access via continuous monitoring. built by Aceiss. Core capabilities include Continuous control monitoring of user accounts, permissions, and activity via agent installation, Risk assessments identifying unauthorized access patterns, anomalous behavior, and dangerous privilege combinations, Real-time visibility and analytics over user access privileges across the organization..

Airrived Identity Management & Access Governance: AI-agent-driven IGA platform for continuous entitlement mapping & access governance. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Context-aware entitlement mapping using live usage logs and business context, Autonomous continuous access reviews with automated certification of low-risk entitlements, Risk-based identity scoring based on blast radius, user roles, and asset criticality..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.