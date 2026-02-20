Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..

Veza NHI Security: Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Discovery and inventory of NHIs across 40+ integrations, Support for 90+ NHI entity types including service accounts, keys, and secrets, Ownership assignment with human lifecycle linkage and alerts..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.