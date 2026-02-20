Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abbey Labs is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Abbey Labs. Veza NHI Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Veza Technologies. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform-deployed cloud resources across multiple platforms should pick Abbey Labs for access governance that actually integrates with your infrastructure-as-code workflow instead of bolting on afterward. Its Git-based policy versioning and CI/CD integration mean access controls live alongside your Terraform definitions, reducing the disconnect between what your IaC declares and what your identity system enforces. Not the right fit for organizations without substantial Terraform footprints or those needing deep integrations with legacy on-premises systems beyond Active Directory.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts, API keys, and secrets across cloud infrastructure need Veza NHI Security because it actually finds and links non-human identities to their human owners, closing the visibility gap that identity governance tools ignore. The platform covers 90+ NHI entity types across 40+ integrations with ownership assignment tied to human lifecycle events, meaning when an engineer leaves, their orphaned credentials surface automatically. Skip this if your organization treats non-human identity as a future problem; Veza requires committed ownership models and assumes you're past the "we'll handle it later" phase.
Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows.
Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems
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Common questions about comparing Abbey Labs vs Veza NHI Security for your identity governance and administration needs.
Abbey Labs: Terraform-native access governance with automated request & approval flows. built by Abbey Labs. Core capabilities include Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke)..
Veza NHI Security: Platform for managing and securing non-human identities across enterprise systems. built by Veza Technologies. Core capabilities include Discovery and inventory of NHIs across 40+ integrations, Support for 90+ NHI entity types including service accounts, keys, and secrets, Ownership assignment with human lifecycle linkage and alerts..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abbey Labs differentiates with Terraform-native Grant Kit for defining access workflows and policies, Automated access request routing and approval workflows, Automatic access revocation based on policy rules (e.g., time-based auto-revoke). Veza NHI Security differentiates with Discovery and inventory of NHIs across 40+ integrations, Support for 90+ NHI entity types including service accounts, keys, and secrets, Ownership assignment with human lifecycle linkage and alerts.
Abbey Labs is developed by Abbey Labs. Veza NHI Security is developed by Veza Technologies. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abbey Labs integrates with Active Directory (AD), Azure Active Directory (Azure AD), Azure DevOps, HashiCorp Boundary, Alibaba Cloud and 21 more. Veza NHI Security integrates with AWS Lambda, Databricks, Azure AD, Github. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Abbey Labs and Veza NHI Security serve similar Identity Governance and Administration use cases: both cover Least Privilege. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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