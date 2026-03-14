Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

White Circle Control Your AI: AI control layer for testing, protecting, observing, and optimizing AI apps. built by White Circle. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for AI systems, Custom low-latency guardrails, PII detection and blocking..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.