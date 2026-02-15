AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

White Circle Control Your AI: AI control layer for testing, protecting, observing, and optimizing AI apps. built by White Circle. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for AI systems, Custom low-latency guardrails, PII detection and blocking..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.