Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

Lumeus Secure Vibe Coding: Secures AI-assisted dev environments from prompt injection, DLP, & shadow AI. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory of AI tools on developer machines, MCP server discovery and data access mapping, Inline DLP to block credentials and sensitive data in prompts and generated code..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.