Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Lumeus Secure Vibe Coding is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Lumeus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Development teams shipping code through ChatGPT and other LLMs need to stop credentials and sensitive data from leaking into AI prompts, and Lumeus Secure Vibe Coding blocks that inline while mapping which AI tools developers are actually using. The tool covers ID.AM and PR.DS strongly with shadow AI discovery and MCP server data access mapping that most LLM guardrails skip entirely. Skip this if you need post-generation code scanning or SAST integration; Lumeus focuses on input/output filtering and access control, not vulnerability detection in the generated code itself.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Secures AI-assisted dev environments from prompt injection, DLP, & shadow AI.
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Lumeus Secure Vibe Coding for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Lumeus Secure Vibe Coding: Secures AI-assisted dev environments from prompt injection, DLP, & shadow AI. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory of AI tools on developer machines, MCP server discovery and data access mapping, Inline DLP to block credentials and sensitive data in prompts and generated code..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Lumeus Secure Vibe Coding differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and inventory of AI tools on developer machines, MCP server discovery and data access mapping, Inline DLP to block credentials and sensitive data in prompts and generated code.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Lumeus Secure Vibe Coding is developed by Lumeus. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Lumeus Secure Vibe Coding serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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