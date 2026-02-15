AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Lumeus Secure Vibe Coding: Secures AI-assisted dev environments from prompt injection, DLP, & shadow AI. built by Lumeus. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and inventory of AI tools on developer machines, MCP server discovery and data access mapping, Inline DLP to block credentials and sensitive data in prompts and generated code..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.