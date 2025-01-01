Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

Strike48 Platform: Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents. built by Strike48. Core capabilities include Custom AI agent creation via Prospector Studio, Pre-built agents for SOC triage, fraud detection, and incident response, GraphRAG-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.