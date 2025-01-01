Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Airrived. Strike48 Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Strike48. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert volume should evaluate Airrived Agentic SOC for its ability to actually close incidents without human triage, not just enrich them. The platform's agent-swarm architecture handles cross-domain reasoning across identity, cloud, endpoint, and network signals simultaneously, which means fewer alerts reaching your analysts and fewer context switches between tools. Skip this if your team still prefers static playbooks or you lack integration coverage with your core stack; the value compounds only when Airrived connects directly to your Splunk, CrowdStrike, and cloud environments.
SOC teams drowning in alert triage will see immediate value in Strike48 Platform's agentic AI that actually learns your environment through GraphRAG instead of hallucinating across generic threat intel. The pre-built agents for triage and incident response work without rip-and-replace log migration, meaning you run them against existing Splunk or Elasticsearch stacks today. This is strongest for mid-market shops with 5-15 analysts; enterprise teams needing complex compliance workflows or those prioritizing investigation depth over triage speed should evaluate whether deterministic orchestration maps to their incident playbooks before committing.
Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response.
Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents.
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Agentic SOC vs Strike48 Platform for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..
Strike48 Platform: Agentic AI platform for building & orchestrating security ops AI agents. built by Strike48. Core capabilities include Custom AI agent creation via Prospector Studio, Pre-built agents for SOC triage, fraud detection, and incident response, GraphRAG-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication. Strike48 Platform differentiates with Custom AI agent creation via Prospector Studio, Pre-built agents for SOC triage, fraud detection, and incident response, GraphRAG-based knowledge grounding to minimize hallucinations.
Airrived Agentic SOC is developed by Airrived. Strike48 Platform is developed by Strike48 founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Agentic SOC integrates with Splunk, CrowdStrike, Wiz, AWS, Microsoft and 7 more. Strike48 Platform integrates with AWS Bedrock, Splunk, Elasticsearch, AWS S3, Cloudflare and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Airrived Agentic SOC and Strike48 Platform serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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