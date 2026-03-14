Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

AlgoSec AlgoBot: Chatbot for network security policy management and firewall administration. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language processing for security policy queries in English and French, Traffic permission checking between IP addresses, servers and applications, Network connectivity change request creation and management..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.