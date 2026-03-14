Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

AIStrike BlueDome: AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure. built by AiStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Composite AI agents for automated cyber defense operations, End-to-end security process orchestration with case and ticket management, Workflow analysis with dwell time, queue time, and cycle time measurement..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.