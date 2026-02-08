Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..

Operant AI MCP: Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Real-time AI threat detection and blocking for prompt injection and data exfiltration, In-line auto-redaction of sensitive data, MCP server, client, and tool visibility with registry management..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.