Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Operant AI MCP: Runtime protection platform for AI, APIs, MCP, and cloud workloads. built by Operant AI. Core capabilities include Real-time AI threat detection and blocking for prompt injection and data exfiltration, In-line auto-redaction of sensitive data, MCP server, client, and tool visibility with registry management..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.