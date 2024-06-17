Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.