Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aira Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aira Security. MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents need MCP Gateway to enforce access control before agents touch your tools and data, not after they've already made the call. The sub-10ms latency on GPU means you're not choosing between security and agent responsiveness, and the full audit trail covers your liability when auditors ask what that agent actually did. Skip this if your agents are still in isolated sandbox environments or if you're not yet running agents in production; the value sits entirely in controlling access across live, production agent deployments.
Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control
Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions
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Common questions about comparing Aira Security vs MCP Gateway for your agentic ai security needs.
Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..
MCP Gateway: Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aira Security differentiates with Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection. MCP Gateway differentiates with Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions.
Aira Security is developed by Aira Security. MCP Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aira Security and MCP Gateway serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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