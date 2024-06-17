Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

MCP Gateway: Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.