Aira Security is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aira Security. ESET AI Skills Checker is a free agentic ai security tool by ESET. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and vendors need Aira Security's real-time behavior monitoring to prevent agents from exceeding intended permissions or calling unsafe tools. The platform's policy-based control gates agent interactions at the MCP layer before execution, stopping prompt injection exploits and tool misuse that traditional API security can't catch. Skip this if your AI use is limited to single-model chatbot deployments or if you lack the governance appetite to define and enforce agent behavior policies; Aira assumes you're serious about controlling agent actions, not just logging them after the fact.
Teams deploying AI agents into production need ESET AI Skills Checker because it's the only free pre-installation verification layer that actually blocks malicious skill dependencies before they land in your environment. The tool covers both code injection and publisher reputation across real-time URL analysis, addressing ID.RA risk assessment at the moment it matters most. Skip this if your organization has no AI agent deployments yet or treats skill vetting as a post-incident forensics problem rather than a gate.
Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control
Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install.
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Common questions about comparing Aira Security vs ESET AI Skills Checker for your agentic ai security needs.
Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..
ESET AI Skills Checker: Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Real-time AI skill URL analysis, Malicious activity detection before installation, Publisher reputation checking..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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