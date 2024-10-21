Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AIL Framework is a free digital risk protection tool. Filigran OpenCTI is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Filigran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams tasked with detecting data leaks across dark web forums, paste sites, and internal chat logs will find AIL Framework's modular architecture uniquely suited to that job; it ingests unstructured text sources most commercial threat intel platforms ignore entirely. The framework processes data correlation natively without forcing you into a vendor's proprietary schema, and it's free, which matters when you're running analysis at scale across dozens of data feeds. Skip this if you need UI polish, guided workflows, or vendor support; AIL rewards teams comfortable building custom extraction rules and debugging Python integrations.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected threat feeds will get the most from Filigran OpenCTI because its hypergraph architecture actually makes intelligence actionable instead of just stored. The 300+ integrations and STIX 2.1 data model mean you can ingest everything from your vendor ecosystem and surface signals that stay buried in spreadsheets elsewhere, with case management that ties intelligence directly to incident response. Skip this if you need a fully managed, point-and-click platform; OpenCTI demands some operational maturity to deploy and configure properly, and the open-source licensing model appeals to teams comfortable with self-hosted infrastructure.
AIL Framework is a modular system for analyzing and detecting information leaks from unstructured data sources, with capabilities for data extraction, correlation, and integration with threat intelligence platforms.
Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI
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Common questions about comparing AIL Framework vs Filigran OpenCTI for your digital risk protection needs.
AIL Framework: AIL Framework is a modular system for analyzing and detecting information leaks from unstructured data sources, with capabilities for data extraction, correlation, and integration with threat intelligence platforms..
Filigran OpenCTI: Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI. built by Filigran. Core capabilities include STIX 2.1 data model for threat intelligence structuring, Knowledge hypergraph with visual graphs and timelines, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AIL Framework and Filigran OpenCTI serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both cover Open Source, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: AIL Framework is Free while Filigran OpenCTI is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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