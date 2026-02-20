Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Abusix. Filigran OpenCTI is a commercial threat intel platforms tool by Filigran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams that need to block malicious IPs and domains without burning out on false positives should run Abusix Threat Intelligence into their mail gateways and firewalls. The sub-1% false positive rate is genuinely rare in reputation scoring platforms; most competitors force you to tune aggressively or whitelist constantly. Skip this if you need deep malware analysis or incident response automation; Abusix is a feed engine, not a detection platform, and its NIST coverage skews toward continuous monitoring rather than incident analysis.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected threat feeds will get the most from Filigran OpenCTI because its hypergraph architecture actually makes intelligence actionable instead of just stored. The 300+ integrations and STIX 2.1 data model mean you can ingest everything from your vendor ecosystem and surface signals that stay buried in spreadsheets elsewhere, with case management that ties intelligence directly to incident response. Skip this if you need a fully managed, point-and-click platform; OpenCTI demands some operational maturity to deploy and configure properly, and the open-source licensing model appeals to teams comfortable with self-hosted infrastructure.
Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives.
Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abusix Threat Intelligence vs Filigran OpenCTI for your threat intel feeds needs.
Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..
Filigran OpenCTI: Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI. built by Filigran. Core capabilities include STIX 2.1 data model for threat intelligence structuring, Knowledge hypergraph with visual graphs and timelines, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abusix Threat Intelligence differentiates with Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring. Filigran OpenCTI differentiates with STIX 2.1 data model for threat intelligence structuring, Knowledge hypergraph with visual graphs and timelines, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping.
Abusix Threat Intelligence is developed by Abusix. Filigran OpenCTI is developed by Filigran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abusix Threat Intelligence and Filigran OpenCTI serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases: both cover Cyber Threat Intelligence. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox