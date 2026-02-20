Abusix Threat Intelligence: Real-time threat intel platform with IP/domain reputation scoring and low false positives. built by Abusix. Core capabilities include Global sensor network and honeypot-based data collection, Live abuse report ingestion from email, network, and ISP infrastructures, Live IP and domain reputation scoring..

Filigran OpenCTI: Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI. built by Filigran. Core capabilities include STIX 2.1 data model for threat intelligence structuring, Knowledge hypergraph with visual graphs and timelines, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping..

Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.