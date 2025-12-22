Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. git-all-secrets is a free secrets detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
DevOps and infrastructure teams auditing legacy codebases for leaked credentials will prefer git-all-secrets because it bundles multiple detectors (truffleHog, git-secrets, others) into one scan instead of running them separately. The tool is free and sits on GitHub with 1,136 stars, meaning you're inheriting a community-maintained aggregator rather than vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring across new commits or role-based remediation workflows; git-all-secrets is a one-time audit tool, not a pre-commit gate or developer platform.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs git-all-secrets for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
git-all-secrets: A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. git-all-secrets is open-source with 1,136 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and git-all-secrets serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both cover DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis. Key differences: Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is Commercial while git-all-secrets is Free, git-all-secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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