Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.