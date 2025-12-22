Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) differentiates with Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is developed by Aikido Security. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps. Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in integrates with Black Duck Assist, Coverity, VS Code, Visual Studio, Eclipse and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, IDE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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