Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs Amplify Security Fix Your Code for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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