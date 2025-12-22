Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..

Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..

Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.