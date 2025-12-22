Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aikido Security. Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Appknox SBOM for your software supply chain security needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. Appknox SBOM differentiates with Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Appknox SBOM serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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