Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

Xygeni SAST: SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.