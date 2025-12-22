Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Xygeni SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in false positives will find Xygeni SAST's malware detection and CWE-506 threat alignment worth the switch; it catches obfuscated backdoors and supply-chain risks that generic SAST engines miss entirely. The one-click auto-remediation with pull request generation actually reduces remediation time rather than just flagging code, and IDE integration keeps scanning left where developers will use it. Skip this if your organization needs vulnerability correlation across runtime, infrastructure, and dependencies; Xygeni prioritizes source-code accuracy over breadth.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Xygeni SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Xygeni SAST: SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection differentiates with CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active. Xygeni SAST differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. Xygeni SAST is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection and Xygeni SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, IDE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox