Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Xygeni SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Startup and SMB engineering teams drowning in false positives will find Xygeni SAST's malware detection and CWE-506 threat alignment worth the switch; it catches obfuscated backdoors and supply-chain risks that generic SAST engines miss entirely. The one-click auto-remediation with pull request generation actually reduces remediation time rather than just flagging code, and IDE integration keeps scanning left where developers will use it. Skip this if your organization needs vulnerability correlation across runtime, infrastructure, and dependencies; Xygeni prioritizes source-code accuracy over breadth.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Xygeni SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Xygeni SAST: SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Xygeni SAST differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Xygeni SAST is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Xygeni SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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