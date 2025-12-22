Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..

Xygeni SAST: SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerabilities and security flaws, Malware detection in custom code including backdoors and obfuscated logic, IDE integration for in-editor scanning and remediation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.