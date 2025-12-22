Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

GitGuardian Non-Human Identity security: Non-human identity security platform for secrets detection and management. built by GitGuardian. Core capabilities include Secrets detection in code repositories, Public GitHub monitoring, NHI governance and observability..

Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.